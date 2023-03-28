A fine line. Olivia Wilde has mixed feelings after ex-boyfriend Harry Styles was spotted packing on the PDA with Emily Ratajkowski.

The House alum, 39, “is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that seeing Styles, 29, get cozy with the model, 31, “upsets” Wilde.

Styles and the Booksmart director dated for nearly two years before Us confirmed their split in November 2022. The former couple connected on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and remained relatively private about their relationship, but Wilde was often spotted supporting the “Sign of the Times” singer at his Love On Tour shows before they called it quits.

The former One Direction member raised eyebrows earlier this month when he was caught kissing Ratajkowski on the streets of Japan after performing in Tokyo. According to footage published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, March 25, the twosome locked lips while leaning against a parked vehicle.

While Styles has not addressed the PDA moment, the My Body author seemingly chimed in on the social media chatter by dropping a “like” on a tweet about the passionate kiss. However, she later removed the heart on the post.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The duo’s inner circles are supportive of their budding chemistry. “Everyone is happy because they’re both single and really enjoying their carefree romance,” the insider says, noting that “friends don’t know” at this point whether the relationship “will work out in the long-term.”

Weeks before the pair’s steamy makeout session, Ratajkowski was photographed with Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Eagle-eyed fans later spotted the We Are Your Friends actress dancing beside Wilde in a resurfaced video from one of Styles’ concerts in Paris last summer. The social media footage was originally uploaded in July 2022 — the same month Ratajkowski separated from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. (She officially filed for divorce in September 2022. The duo share 2-year-old son Sylvester.)

As the Grammy winner seemingly moves on, Wilde is kicking off a new chapter of her own. The Lazarus Effect star gave herself an empowering shout-out on March 21 after celebrating her birthday 11 days prior. “39 and feeling fine. … Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror,” she teased via Instagram.

The Tron: Legacy actress is in the midst of a messy legal battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis regarding the custody of their two children — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — following their 2020 split. She scored a win on Friday, March 24, when a judge reportedly rejected Sudeikis’ request to transfer the case from California to New York. The victory came shortly after Wilde slammed the Ted Lasso star, 47, in court docs for allegedly attempting “to litigate [her] into debt.”

Despite the ups and downs of her personal life, Wilde is “ready” to find love. “[She’s] making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” a source told Us earlier this month.