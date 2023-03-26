He’s had his eye on her. Harry Styles admitted to having a crush on Emily Ratajkowski years before they were spotted packing on the PDA in Japan.

In the clip — which was filmed in December 2014 — the One Direction boys were asked about their celebrity crushes. “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl,” Styles said.

The resurfaced interview was shared by “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch via Instagram on Sunday, March 26. She captioned the video, “Harry manifested this.”

However, the full clip of the interview with Mexican outlet Telehit shows Styles is actually teasing Louis Tomlinson about “seeing” the model. “We’re taking it slow,” Tomlinson quipped.

Styles, now 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were spotted passionately kissing earlier this month in Tokyo. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer performed on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. The two locked lips in a heated makeout session on a street while leaning against a van, according to a video published by the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Several hours later on Sunday, March 26, the “High Low” podcast host later dropped a “like” via Twitter when a news outlet shared details of the pair’s PDA outing. However, she has since unhearted the post.

Ratajkowski was previously spotted at one of Styles’ Paris concerts in July 2022. The We Are Your Friends star was spotted watching the show next to Styles’ then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The “As It Was” crooner was linked to his Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, from January 2021 until November 2022, when Us Weekly confirmed the pair split.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source exclusively told Us in December. The New York native was “leaning on friends” after the split and “trying to move on,” the insider said.

In February, another source revealed that Wilde is ready to date again. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” the insider told Us.

Prior to dating the England native, Wilde was with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for nearly a decade, and the exes share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Like Wilde, Ratajkowski is also a single mom. She shares son Sylvester, 2, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The My Body author split from the producer after four years of marriage, Us confirmed in July 2022. She filed for divorce the following September and was linked to Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson later that fall. She was also spotted packing on the PDA with comedian Eric André earlier this year.