An X-rated V-day! Eric André shared pictures of him and Emily Ratajkowski in the nude to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

“💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” the comedian, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside two photos of him reclining naked on a couch with heart emojis covering his genitals.

Ratajkowski, 31, could be seen in the mirror behind André snapping the photos and wearing only a bra.

The model and the Eric Andre Show star first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted with their arms around each other in Manhattan. Later that month, the “High Low” podcaster and André packed on the PDA while on vacation in the Cayman Islands, exchanging kisses while relaxing on lounge chairs.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The new fling comes after Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson had amicably split after a couple of months of dating. Prior to the breakup, a source exclusively told Us that the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, “loves how intelligent” the I Feel Pretty actress is.

“There’s no intensity or over-expectation on either side, just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads,” the insider said at the time, adding that the duo “just dig each other and find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing.”

Ratajkowski’s rebound with Davidson came following her July 2022 split from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The twosome — who tied the knot in February 2018 — share son Sylvester, 23 months.

The My Body author revealed that she still has her wedding ring and doesn’t view her divorce as a “sad thing” during a January episode of her podcast.

“Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh, that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” she said.

The Gone Girl actress has also opened up about how her perspective on dating has changed since her split.

“I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Ratajkowski continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So, now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

Davidson, for his part, has since been linked to his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The insider added that the two actors are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet.”