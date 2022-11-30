Pete Davidson Has Met His ‘Intellectual Match’ With Emily Ratajkowski

Checkmate! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have a “fun” romance — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t challenging each another.

“Pete and Emily just dig each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “[They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing.”

Neither the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, nor the model, 31, have “intensity or over-expectation” when it comes to their budding relationship, the source explains. “[There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

While the romance is new, the insider tells Us, “There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

Us exclusively confirmed on November 14 that the King of Staten Island star and the Easy alum are dating after ending their respective relationships over the summer. Davidson split from Kim Kardashian in August after 10 months of dating.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, one month prior. The My Body author filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage amid rumors of infidelity on McClard’s part. The estranged couple share son Sylvester, 20 months, and McClard, 41, has yet to respond to the cheating allegations.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The comedian was photographed with the Gone Girl actress for the first time on November 16 while out in New York City. Ratajkowski was seen holding a gift in photos published by Page Six, leading fans to believe she was celebrating Davidson’s birthday, which was the same day.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the second source told Us.

More than a week later, the twosome showed that their romance was going strong as they attended a New York Knicks game in the Big Apple. The lovebirds were all smiles while sitting courtside on Sunday, November 27.

Despite being a new couple, Ratajkowski has seemingly always had a soft spot for Davidson. In November 2021, the I Feel Pretty actress gushed over the New York native during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said at the time. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

The Lying and Stealing star pointed out, “Obviously, women find him very attractive,” noting that Davidson’s “good relationship with his mother” was another appealing quality.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Ratajkowski’s relationship with the Dirt actor — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.