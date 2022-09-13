A Perfect Match? Howard Stern: Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Should Date

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

Stern also suggested Davidson, 28, shoot his shot with Margot Robbie — who is married to Tom Ackerley — and later pitched Drew Barrymore as well. “This guy, he’s unbelievable with the ladies,” he continued. “Listen, the dude’s a funny dude. He’s successful. He’s a good-looking guy, got a nice physique.”

The New York native’s comments come shortly after Us Weekly confirmed Davidson’s split from Kim Kardashian. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us about the breakup in August, noting that the pair will “remain friends” and continue to have “respect” for one another.

According to the insider, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s busy schedules were to blame for their decision to call it quits.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source added. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

The former couple started dating after the reality star’s SNL hosting debut in October 2021. Amid their romance, the KKW Beauty founder gushed about how her outlook on love changed.

“I believe in love [and] I would never not believe in love. So no matter what you have been through, it is actually something me and my sisters have been talking about, you can get hard,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June. “I think I might have been that way for 10 months [before Pete Davidson], and then after that I was like, ‘OK, I am ready.’ It was so pleasantly unexpected.”

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, has also recently made headlines after pulling the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. Us confirmed earlier this month that the model officially filed for divorce after moving out of their apartment. (The duo share 19-month-old son Sylvester.)

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny,” a second source shared with Us at the time. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.”

The Gone Girl actress, for her part, has previously praised Davidson, saying on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2021, “He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”