Making it official. Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The model, 31, took legal action to end her marriage on Thursday, September 8. She first sparked split rumors in June after she was spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring. One month later, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer, 35, had called it quits.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” a source later told Us. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

The My Body author and Heaven Knows What star tied the knot in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse ceremony held just weeks after Ratajkowski went public with the romance on social media. “Soooo I have a surprise,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I got married today.”

The I Feel Pretty star later defended their seemingly whirlwind romance during a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” Ratajkowski explained at the time.

“Emily has known Sebastian for years,” an insider told Us one month after the pair’s wedding. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.”

The duo welcomed their first child, son Sylvester, in March 2021. “[Emily’s] fully embracing motherhood and is enjoying every precious moment with her baby boy,” an insider exclusively told Us the following month.

When Ratajkowski published her book of essays, My Body, in October 2021, she paid tribute to Bear-McClard and their son in the acknowledgments section. “To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be,” she wrote. “To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

Elsewhere in the book, the We Are Your Friends star wrote candidly about the ups and downs of her romance with Bear-McClard. When her mother was undergoing chemotherapy, Ratajkowski and the Good Time star had to spend time apart, which caused some tension.

“S would text or call, but I didn’t want to hear about his day or what was going on with his work,” she wrote. “I’d end our calls bitterly, immediately regretting the tension I’d created between us. It didn’t occur to me that what I wanted from S was the same thing that my mother craved from me: to have someone live in her pain with her.”