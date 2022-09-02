Keeping her distance. Emily Ratajkowski is moving on — literally and figuratively — from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Ratajkowski, 31, and Bear-McClard, 35, share son Sylvester, 17 months.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” the source adds.

Us confirmed in July that the pair, who wed in 2018, called it quits amid months of speculation about their status. While they have yet to publicly comment on the split, the model fueled speculation that he cheated by “liking” a series of tweets about him allegedly being unfaithful.

“[There was a] cheating incident,” a second source told Us, claiming that he had been in contact with “several women” via social media over the last two years. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

The insider added: “Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together.”

According to a third source, however, Bear-McClard “didn’t appear to be bothered at all by the drama in his life” during an outing in East Hampton, New York, last month.

“He was with a group of four guys. They all looked happy and were laughing and grabbing a bunch of supplies like they were having a party later on in the day,” an eyewitness revealed at the time.

While she’s stayed mum on the divorce, Ratajkowski was previously candid about her marriage in her November 2021 memoir, My Body.

“I am newly married to my husband when he remarks casually, ‘There are so many beautiful women in the world.’ I freeze when he says this. I know it is a perfectly acceptable and truthful thing to remark on, and yet I feel a familiar twist in my gut,” she wrote. “He can feel the switch; he can sense the instant tension in my body. ‘I don’t know,’ I reply. I press my face into his chest, ashamed of my reaction. ‘I don’t know why it hurts to hear you say that.’ I can tell he wants to console me, but he is confused. I want him to console me, too, but I am unsure why I need it. Why do I suddenly feel as if he doesn’t love me enough?”