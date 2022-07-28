A subtle confirmation? Emily Ratajkowski is weighing in on the status of her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard after previously sparking split rumors.

The model, 35, provided an update on where the couple stands now by “liking” several negative messages about her husband, 35, on Twitter. One tweet from a fan read, “Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.”

Meanwhile, another post showed excitement for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s potential breakup, stating, “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.” A third follower showed their support for the I Feel Pretty actress by pointing out that she was “finally free” from Bear-McClard.

The U.K. native’s social media activity comes after she was recently spotted without her wedding ring. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer had called it quits.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in February 2018, shortly after news broke of her split from Jeff Magid. At the time, a source told Us that the newlyweds were friends before they started dating. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” the insider told Us in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.”

The actress later defended her relationship with Bear-McClard, saying on Busy Tonight in November 2018, “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.'”

After two years of marriage, Ratajkowski announced that the duo were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021. Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the We Are Your Friends star opened up about the challenges that came with her pregnancy.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she wrote for Vogue in October 2020. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

Ratajkowski also offered a candid look at her dynamic with Bear-McClard in her book, My Body.

“I am newly married to my husband when he remarks casually, ‘There are so many beautiful women in the world.’ I freeze when he says this. I know it is a perfectly acceptable and truthful thing to remark on, and yet I feel a familiar twist in my gut,” she detailed in the memoir, which was released in November 2021. “He can feel the switch; he can sense the instant tension in my body. ‘I don’t know,’ I reply. I press my face into his chest, ashamed of my reaction. ‘I don’t know why it hurts to hear you say that.’ I can tell he wants to console me, but he is confused. I want him to console me, too, but I am unsure why I need it. Why do I suddenly feel as if he doesn’t love me enough?”

