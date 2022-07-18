It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have called it quits after four years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The supermodel, 31, first sparked split rumors last month when she was spotted out in New York City without her wedding ring. Ratajkowski’s distinctive two-diamond ring has also been conspicuously missing from her social media posts since February. The couple have not yet publicly commented on the split, though Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.

The Gone Girl actress and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in February 2018, just a few weeks after she first went public with their relationship on social media. “Soooo I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I got married today.” A source told Us Weekly in March 2018 that the former couple had known one another “for years” before they fell in love. “They were all in a friend group … He wasn’t a stranger,” the insider added.

The I Feel Pretty actress celebrated their fourth anniversary in February by sharing several intimate photos from their wedding day via her Instagram Story. “4 years!” she wrote at the time, alongside a picture of her embracing Bear-McClard from behind.

Ratajkowski announced in October 2020 that she and the producer were expecting their first child and gushed about the “innately lovely” experience of pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. “It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she told the outlet.

She continued: “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

The My Body author also revealed that she and Bear-McClard were planning to raise their little one “without forcing gender stereotypes” on them. “I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms,” Ratajkowski explained at the time. “I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

The twosome welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021, on what the We Are Your Friends star described as “the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

Later that year, Ratajkowski dedicated her book to Bear-McClard and their son with a touching tribute. “To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be. To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

