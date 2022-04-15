7 Non-Traditional Engagement Rings for the Unique Bride-to-Be

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sensing an engagement in your near future? Congratulations in advance on the lifetime of love! But let’s take care of one very important thing first: the engagement ring! Whether you’re picking out some to add to Pinterest to show to your future spouse — or are planning on proposing yourself — we wanted to give you some fabulous ideas for the non-traditional bride-to-be!

Solitaire diamond rings are beautiful, but they’re not going to be everybody’s style. If you’re looking for a different kind of stone, another color or a unique shape or band, we’ve got you. We’ll give you options to suit different budgets as well. Shop our picks below!

Opal Opulence

Experience iridescent greatness with the circular center stone of this opal ring. It doesn’t stop there though. Smaller cubic zirconia stones surround the opal in flower-like fashion, and the 18K gold-plated ring itself bubbles around the finger in the chicest, most adorable way!

Get the Mezzo 18K Gold Ring for just $62 at BaubleBar!

We Heart This

A rose gold ring with a pink morganite heart stone? Our own heart skipped a beat when we saw this ring! We’ve seen similar heart shapes on celebrities like Lady Gaga in the past, and more recently on Avril Lavigne!

Get the David Yurman Châtelaine Heart Ring In 18K Rose Gold With Morganite for $1,300 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Pretty in Pearl

Don’t want a big, sparkling stone? A glossy pearl may be more up your alley. This gold ring features one in the center, plus two tiny, petite diamonds framing it on either side. It’s simple and timeless and yet super unique!

Get the Cathleen 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in Pearl for just $300 at Kendra Scott!

Totally Royal

This ring actually reminds Us of Duchess Kate‘s (originally Princess Diana’s) with its blue sapphire stone and halo of white diamonds. It adds on a few more stones for some extra pizzazz though! It’s available in white or yellow gold and you can even nab it on sale at the moment!

Get the Natural Sapphire Ring 1/8 ct tw Diamonds 10K (originally $900) for just $629 at Kay Jewelers!

Celestial Connection

Talk about a match made in heaven! We love this sterling silver set because you can use one (perhaps the star ring) as the engagement ring, and then the other (the moon ring) as the wedding ring. The cubic zirconia sparkles like the night sky — while keeping the price affordable. You can also buy the star ring or moon ring separately!

Get the Celestial Moon & Stars Ring Set for just $105 at Pandora!

Captivating Claddagh

A Claddagh ring is a traditional Irish ring that originally symbolized solidarity and loyalty and soon became known as a ring of partnership and marriage. It features two hands holding a heart with a crown on top, and this brilliant one sparkles gorgeously with its diamond stones!

Get the 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Claddagh Promise Ring in 10K White Gold (originally $579) for just $460 at Zales!

Playing With Color

We can all appreciate different varieties of gold, but what about adding some blue to your band? This gold-plated ring adds gorgeous blue enamel to the design, plus the prettiest multicolored pavé stones running across the top. It’s on the more minimal side for engagement rings, and yet it’s also bold and eye-catching. The best of both worlds!

Get the Berdine Ring for just $38 at Baublebar!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!