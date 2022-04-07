I still burn for you! Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun announced their engagement after more than one year of dating.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne, 37, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos on Thursday, April 7, from the special moment. The proposal, which took place in Paris, France, happened less than one week prior.

Mod Sun, 35, also took to social media to gush about the major relationship milestone.

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes,” he wrote in his own social media upload. “You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath … I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you Avril ❤️.”

The couple met while collaborating on Mod Sun’s song “Flames” in December 2020. After being introduced by mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, the Minnesota native later admitted that he was starstruck by his future girlfriend.

“I actually sent her ‘Flames,’ I want to say maybe two months ago at the most. That’s how this all happened, was that quickly,” he told Metro in February 2021. “I sent it to her and she was like ‘Wow, I really love this song.’ and I didn’t have the guts immediately to be like ‘So, you wanna sing on it?'”

The rapper recalled having to “build up” the courage to ask Lavigne to work with him. “I finally got the guts to ask her, and I was like ‘Yo, there’s no one else on my album — I want so badly for you to be on my album as the only person that appears besides myself on it, and you said you really liked that ‘Flames’ song.'”

Earlier this year, the Canada native gushed about enlisting her then-boyfriend to help her on her own album. “I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and, like, [when] we met, I loved his song ‘Karma.’ I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’” she exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “He really complimented, like, a lot of my ideas and really understood [my vision].”

Lavigne also opened up about finding a connection with Mod Sun while working on a breakup album.

“Even though the album’s called Love Sux, it’s kind of just, like, all about the crazy things that it puts us through, but it’s very lighthearted and there’s a sense of humor that goes through it,” she added. “Kind of just, like, having fun with all the stuff that we go through [because] it’s just inevitable. I’ve learned to laugh at all the ridiculous things that love does to us. It’s very tongue in cheek.”

Lavigne has previously been married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She was also married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Mod Sun, for his part, was linked to Bella Thorne from October 2018 to April 2019. During their romance, the exes had an open relationship and dated Tana Mongeau at the same time.

