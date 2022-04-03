Picture perfect! Many celebrity couples showed off their steamy chemistry on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3.

Chelsea Handler celebrated her first nomination at the awards show alongside her boyfriend, Jo Koy.

“This is my first Grammy appearance and my first Grammy nomination but we were psyched because Jo has a house here. He grew up in Las Vegas, sort of, and we are celebrating his birthday,” Handler, 47, told Variety on Sunday about her Best Comedy Album nomination. “We kind of turned the Grammys into a four-day party for ourselves.”

The New Jersey native, who originally sparked romance rumors with Koy, 50, in June 2021, also opened up about the pair’s plans to work together in the future. “We’re talking about some things,” Handler said. She jokingly added, “He’s 50. Who knows how much longer he’ll be around.”

Also set to attend is Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight awards. His a​ppearance comes shortly after his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), suffered a health scare.

The couple originally dated on and off from 2015 to 2016. Two years after their split, Justin, 28, and Hailey, 25, rekindled their romance and tied the knot later that year. After their nuptials, the model opened up about what inspired the pair to give their romance a second try.

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” Hailey explained during an interview for the Hillsong Channel in May 2020. “I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him.”

The Arizona native later noted how communication helped the duo deal with the ups and downs of marriage.

“Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [talking to Justin], ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you,’” she recalled on the “Victoria’s Secret Voices” podcast in November 2021. “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”

Justin, for his part, previously revealed that the first year of marriage was “really tough” due to the “trauma” that he needed to address. “There was just a lack of trust,” the Canada native told GQ in April 2021. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

For the performer, putting in the work allowed him to realize that marriage was his “calling.”

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” he added at the time. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”

