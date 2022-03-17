Showing support. Justin Bieber broke his silence about wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)’s recent hospitalization for the first time during one of his concerts.

“It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much,” the “Peaches” singer, 28, said between songs while performing in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 16, as part of his ongoing Justice tour. “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.”

He continued: “It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

The model, 25, was hospitalized on Thursday, March 10, after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” that were affecting her movement. “I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Hailey shared via her Instagram Story two days later. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Though the “Who’s in My Bathroom” YouTube personality described the incident as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” she was able to recover quickly and return home. “I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Hailey continued. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

In the days following Hailey’s recovery, the “Baby” singer was “spending every moment” with his wife. “Justin has been worried sick,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “[He] feels very out of control of the situation.”

The former Drop the Mic host returned the support a few days later, when she was spotted at Justin’s concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, March 13. Sharing videos from the night on her Instagram Story, Hailey sang along to her husband’s hit single “Love Yourself” and danced and jumped around in the audience alongside friend Tyrell Hampton.

Justin has previously used his concerts to shine the spotlight on the Arizona native, who he married in September 2018. During his March 7 show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the pop star dedicated the song “Anyone” to Hailey, saying: “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife.”

He continued: “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

