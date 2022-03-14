Staying strong. Justin Bieber doesn’t want to leave wife Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) side following her hospitalization for “stroke like symptoms” earlier this month.

“Justin has been worried sick,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[He] feels very out of control of the situation.”

The “Baby” crooner, 28, has been “spending every moment” with his wife, 25, after her health scare on Thursday, March 10, the insider says, adding that Justin “appreciates her now more than ever.”

Hailey, for her part, was “terrified” when she started experiencing symptoms, the source tells Us, noting that her fears have somewhat subsided after seeking medical help.

“After listening to the doctors, she now feels much better and less scared,” the insider adds. “Hailey is feeling great and going about her life again.”

The model made headlines on Saturday, March 12, after she spoke out about the terrifying ordeal.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the Arizona native shared via her Instagram Story. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey admitted that it was “definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been though,” but assured her followers that she was home and “doing well” after being admitted to a Palm Springs area hospital.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she concluded on Saturday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Justin seemingly hinted at his wife’s medical emergency on Thursday, sharing a photo of the duo holding hands while backstage at his Justice World Tour concert in California earlier that week.

“Can’t keep this one down 🙏🙏🙏🥺🥺🥺🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍,” the Canada native captioned the snap.

Ahead of her hospital stay, Hailey enjoyed her husband’s March 7 show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. During his performance, the pop star paused to give his love a special shout-out.

“This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife,” Justin said while introducing his single “Anyone” to the crowd. “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot.”

The “Peaches” singer, who married Hailey in September 2018, added: “She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

