She’s Justin Bieber‘s muse! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) got a shout-out during her husband’s Los Angeles concert — and the sweet moment has fans swooning.

The pop star, 28, performed at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) on Monday, March 7, with the model, 25, watching from the crowd. While he introduced his single “Anyone,” the Canadian crooner said, “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife.”

In a clip shared via Twitter, Justin continued, “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

Hailey danced the night away with pal Scooter Braun and producer Andrew Watt, sharing footage from the show via her Instagram Story. During “Anyone,” photos of Justin and the Arizona native appeared on the screen behind him as he belted the chorus, “You are the only one I’ll ever love.”

Days before the heartfelt dedication, Hailey gushed over her “baby” on his birthday. “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a handful of playful pics of the Grammy winner.

The twosome exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse one year before celebrating with a more traditional wedding ceremony in September 2019. Just before the new year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “definitely” have plans to expand their family.

“They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready,” the insider revealed in December 2021. “Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything.”

Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter “has calmed Justin down a lot,” per the source. “She has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

Since tying the knot, the pair have been candid about their vision for their future. In December 2020, the “Intentions” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants as many kids as Hailey is willing to have. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he explained at the time. “I think she wants to have a few.”

Earlier this year, however, the Guess model opened up about how her timeline changed after getting married. “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she told WSJ. Magazine in her February cover story. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young.”

Hailey noted that she wanted to enjoy married life for as long as possible before having babies, but she’s aiming to start trying in “the next couple of years.”

She continued, “[That’s when] we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

