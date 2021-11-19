Her own experience. Three years since Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot, the model is opening up about why she is careful when it comes to offering relationship advice.

“I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert,” Baldwin, 24, explained to guest host Yvonne Orji during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, November 19. “I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot.”

The socialite, who got married in 2018, shared some of the insight that she gained before she took the next step with Bieber, 27.

“Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing,” she noted. “That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

Earlier this month, the Arizona native opened up about how the musician’s attempt to get sober brought ups and downs to their marriage.

“I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.’ And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you,’” Baldwin detailed on a November episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast. “But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

That same month, the media personality noted the difficult conversations that she forced herself to have in order to instill healthy communication in her relationship.

“Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [talking to Justin], ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not okay for you and it was a dark time for you,’” she recalled on the “Victoria’s Secret Voices” podcast. “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”

The “Peaches” singer, for his part, revealed that their first year of marriage was “really tough” because there was “trauma” that he had to work through.

“There was just a lack of trust,” Bieber told GQ in April. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

As the couple continued to work on their issues, the singer found that marriage was his “calling.”

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” the “Yummy” crooner added. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”