Not on the same page! When Justin Bieber shared his ideal timeline for having kids with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), she wasn’t so sure.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squoosh out a nugget,” the Grammy winner, 27, said in Amazon Prime Video’s Justin Bieber: Our World, released on Friday, October 8.

The model, 24, asked, “Uh, in 2021?” Justin then clarified that he meant “the end of 2021,” asking, “[Then] we start trying?”

When the Arizona native said she didn’t know and they would “see” what happened, he agreed, “It’s up to you, babe.”

The couple, who wed in September 2018 in New York, were chatting on a walk at the time, which they do every day. On another stroll in the documentary, directed by Michael D. Ratner, Justin gushed about how “good” Hailey has been for his mental health.

“Now that I have a partner to be able to spend my life with, it’s been really good … for my heart, my spirit,” the “Holy” singer said. “We could be traveling all across the world and if I’m with her, then I feel like I’m home.”

The songwriter later added in a confessional: “My home life is so taken care of that I just feel like I can do anything when it comes to my job. But I think I prioritize my relationships and my family and my wife to the point where now I can go and do all the things I want to do because I feel so safe with my inner circle.”

The Canada native went on to give his wife a sweet shout-out during a Beverly Hilton concert despite her telling him not to.

“I’m going to anyway because I love her so much,” Justin said onstage. “I don’t know where she is, but I know she’s out there somewhere. And I just want to say baby I love you so much. I’m so happy to be on this journey with you. You are the absolute love of my whole existence.”

The pair began dating in 2015 and were on and off before tying the knot. Since their nuptials, they have been open about wanting to start a family in the future.

“The timing has been an ongoing discussion,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him. … He is very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career and would not want to pressure her to settle down until she is ready, even though he wants to have a lot of kids.”