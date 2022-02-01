Hailey Baldwin: Why I Changed My Mind About Having Babies ‘Right Away’

Taking her time. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) explained how her family plans have changed since wedding Justin Bieber in September 2018.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” the model, 25, told WSJ. Magazine in her cover story, published on Tuesday, February 1. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young.”

The Arizona native added that when she turned 25, she still felt “super, super young.”

That being said, the former ballerina thinks she and the Grammy winner, 27, will attempt to conceive their first child in “ideally … the next couple of years.”

Hailey explained, “[That’s when] we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

She and the “Baby” singer have been in a relationship on and off since 2015. Following their New York City nuptials, Hailey told Vogue Arabia that becoming a mom was a “closer reality.”

The Drop the Mic cohost gushed at the time: “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own.”

In December of the following year, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres that his wife still had goals she wanted “to accomplish as a woman,” adding, “I think she is just not ready yet, and I think that’s OK. … I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

The couple held a second wedding in South Carolina in September 2019. Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter gave a peek into their married life on Tuesday, saying that she and the Canada native are “two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers.”

She added, “I think given the magnitude of Justin’s career, he’s a very normal person, and I don’t think that always happens. … I know that you don’t find the things that fill the voids in your life or your heart through money or fame or this industry or cool parties or what rooms you’re in with people because I’ve been there and I’ve seen it, and I’m also married to somebody who’s seen it on even a bigger scale than I have.”