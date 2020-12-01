Why Justin Bieber Says Hailey Baldwin Is ‘Not Ready’ to Have Kids

Holding off. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking their time when it comes to starting a family.

“There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” the Grammy winner, 26, said during a Tuesday, December 1, appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

The “Holy” singer went on to tell Ellen DeGeneres that the model, 24, “wants to have a few” children,” adding, “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

The pair wed in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse after two years of dating on and off. The following year, Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Two months after their September 2019 nuptials, the Canada native wrote via Instagram that he wants babies with the Drop the Mic host in the “next season” of their marriage.

“Happy birthday babes,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2019. “You make me want to be better every day. The way you live your life is so attractive. P.S. you turn me on in every way.”

As for Baldwin, the Arizona native said during an August PaleyFest event that she and her husband have not “[made] any babies” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married,” she explained at the time. “We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly two months later that the pair are in complete agreement about their future family plans, explaining, “Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her. Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way. They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”