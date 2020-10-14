Looking ahead! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in complete agreement about their plans to start a family.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.”

The insider adds, “They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. They went on to wed in front of friends and family in South Carolina the following year.

In August, the pair became an aunt and uncle when the model’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, gave birth to her and her husband Andrew Aronow‘s first child, a baby girl named Iris. “Been hard to keep this to myself my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT,” Hailey, 23, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Auntie Hails loves you so much.”

Bieber, 26, posted a picture of his wife holding their “baby niece” later that same month, writing, “Scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!”

Dwayne Johnson commented on the social media upload: “This pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

The actor’s comment came two months after a source exclusively told Us that Bieber and Hailey “have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together.” The insider added that “having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

While discussing her and the Grammy winner’s quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona native said that they hadn’t “ma[de] any babies” during PaleyFest LA. Hailey explained at the time: “Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married. We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

The “Baby” singer chimed in, “Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling and that hurts us. But for us, we’ve really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spending a lot of time with each other and not traveling, but road-tripping.”