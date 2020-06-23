Baby fever? Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), may be getting closer to expanding their family.

“Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

The couple, who wed at a New York courthouse in September 2018 and had a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina, have been vocal about wanting to have kids for years.

While celebrating his wife’s birthday in November, the “Yummy” singer, 26, revealed he’s ready to be a dad in an Instagram tribute post.

“Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday,” Justin wrote at the time. “The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES.”

A few months prior, the Canada native, who has opened up in the past about wishing he’d saved himself for marriage, gushed about his future as a father. He did, however, explain that he wasn’t in a hurry to get there.

“Love dates with you baby,” the musician wrote via Instagram in July 2019, alongside a photo of the pair on a Disney World date. “One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Ahead of Justin’s parenting posts, a source told Us exclusively that Hailey, 23, was also ready to have a child.

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” the insider told Us in January 2019. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

Following the pair’s 2018 nuptials, the Arizona native opened up about her future as a mom during an interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” Hailey told the magazine in its December 2018 issue. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”