



Justin Bieber has babies on the brain and he wants wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) — and his Instagram followers — to know it!

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside two pics from the couple’s nuptials on Friday, November 22, via Instagram. “The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES.”

Justin and Hailey, who turned 23 on Friday, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in South Carolina.

Back in January, an insider told Us Weekly that the model “can’t wait to be a mom.”

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” the insider dished at the time.

For now, however, the Drop the Mic host is focused on her career. During an interview with Highsnobiety, Hailey dished on her longterm goals.

“The goal is to build many brands associated to my name,” she explained. “I have a lot of goals. I’m still young, so there’s no rush. I love clothes, it’s a big reason why I love being in fashion and why I’m doing this. If I hadn’t gotten into modeling, I would have gone to fashion school. Clothes are a huge thing for me, but I’m also big on my skin and beauty.”

Hailey made it clear that charity work is on her to-do list in 2020 as well.

“I don’t even know that much in advance to be honest, but there’s a lot I want to do in terms of charity projects. I would love to get involved in more things that make a difference. In 2019, I was having this internal struggle. I felt like I’m not doing enough or I’m not using enough of my platform or voice to talk to young women, or talk about things that matter,” she explained. “I’m really passionate about talking to young women. Women supporting women has become such a big conversation but theres still so much we can do. There’s no reason there needs to be this girl against girl drama, and social media makes it way worse. There’s no reason why we cant be kind to each other.”

As for her birthday celebrations, Hailey was planning to go all out, but told the outlet she is “too tired” for a bash.

“It’s my Jordan year. I’m turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan,” she said, referring to the NBA legend Michael Jordan. “But I’m just too tired, I don’t want to entertain people.”