



Baby Bieber on board? Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) responded to rumors she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting with a light-hearted comment on Instagram.

“The internet is funny,” the 23-year-old model wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 29. “No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food.”

Hailey sparked speculation that she was pregnant when she was photographed holding her stomach while out and about in Miami earlier this week.

Although the Drop the Mic cohost isn’t pregnant, Justin, 25, let the world know he has babies on the brain in a birthday tribute to his wife.

“Happy birthday babes,” the “Sorry” singer wrote via Instagram on November 22. “You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES.”

Justin expressed his excitement for having children in another Instagram post in July.

“Love dates with you baby,” he captioned a photo with Hailey. “One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld.”

An insider told Us Weekly in January that “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” the source said at the time.

Hailey revealed to Vogue Arabia in November 2018 that she sees children in her future with Justin. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told the magazine. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

However, she added that the pair don’t have plans to start a family “any time soon.”

The couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A year later they held a second ceremony in front of their friends and family in South Carolina.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” a source told Us exclusively in October. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”