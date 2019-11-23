Just the two of them! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) kept things low-key while ringing in her 23rd birthday.

The couple celebrated the occasion on Friday, November 22, with a romantic dinner at home, documenting their simple soiree on their Instagram Stories. “Nothin [sic] I want more,” Hailey captioned a photo of the table, covered in food, cake, flowers and gifts. “Best birthday.”

Meanwhile, Justin, 25, gave fans a more immersive look at the shindig. “Somebody’s loved,” he told his followers in a video showing off numerous bouquets and balloons around the house.

The pair enjoyed salmon, pasta, potatoes and wine for dinner.

Earlier in the day, Justin shared a pic of Hailey sitting across from him as they dined by the ocean.

The Grammy winner made his love for the model abundantly clear in an Instagram post on Friday. “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” he wrote. “The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES.”

Hailey and Justin secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The twosome tied the knot again in South Carolina in September with their family and friends in attendance.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

The “10,000 Hours” crooner joked about his future kids with Hailey in October. “This is something I look forward to,” he captioned an Instagram video of a father and son laughing.

He later warned the Drop the Mic cohost about the prospect. “Hailey, with your attitude and my savage behavior, we are in a world of trouble haha,” he wrote.

Hailey opened up about the duo’s family plans in November 2018. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told Vogue Arabia. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.” However, she noted that getting pregnant would likely not happen “any time soon.”

Scroll to see photos from the Biebers’ birthday celebration!