



“This is something I look forward to,” the Grammy winner, 25, captioned a Wednesday, October 9, Instagram video he reposted of a father-son pair cracking up together.

After sharing a variety of childhood photos, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer reposted footage of a toddler lying about wearing her mom’s lipstick. “Hailey, with your attitude and my savage behavior, we are in a world of trouble haha,” Justin wrote.

He and the model, 22, wed legally in September 2018, but celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at a ceremony last month in South Carolina. “Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the pair tied the knot. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that.”

After their wedding, “Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” another source told Us exclusively. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

In November 2018, the Arizona native opened up about their plans to start a family. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told Vogue Arabia at the time. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.” The Drop the Mic host went on to clarify that she wouldn’t be pregnant “any time soon.”

Justin echoed this in July when he mentioned future “daddy daughter dates” on Instagram. “Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush,” he wrote in a caption to his wife. “I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

She replied, “Always have the most fun with you.”

