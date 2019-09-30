Well-wishers are converging in South Carolina as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) prepare to tie the knot for the second time. The couple will exchange vows in front of friends and family on Monday, September 30, at Montage Hotels’ Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey first dated from 2015 to 2016. In June 2018, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they had rekindled their romance. The “Love Yourself” singer popped the question to the Drop the Mic cohost the following month, and the duo married in a New York City courthouse that September.

By this January, the newlyweds were already contemplating a second wedding celebration, as an insider revealed to Us at the time. And in June, a source told Us that Justin and Hailey would time the second wedding to coincide with their first wedding anniversary. In August, the couple sent out wedding invitations, and Us confirmed that Montage Palmetto Bluff was their venue of choice.

Festivities for the second wedding kicked off on Sunday, September 29, as wedding guests checked into the resort and Justin and Hailey hosted a cocktail party and rehearsal dinner. Photos from the evening show Justin sporting a white polo shirt and black pants while his bride wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with Jimmy Choo heels.

Hours later, the Grammy winner posted a throwback photo of himself with his mom, Patti Mallette, and Hailey’s parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. “Me and the wife! and the in laws!!” he captioned the Instagram pic. “Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

The couple’s wedding festivities follow months of Justin battling mental health issues in the public eye, all the while keeping his fans updated on his progress. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote on Instagram in March.

A source told Us in June that Justin has been “up and down” with his mental health. “A few months ago, he wasn’t really leaving the house and had no interest in seeing anyone really, unless it was at church,” the source added.

Throughout it all, Hailey has been her husband’s rock. “There is no way a slight mental breakdown or a bout of depression would ever dissuade her,” the source continued. “She is in it for the long haul and is completely obsessed and in love with him.”

Scroll down for photos of the couple’s wedding venue, Montage Palmetto Bluff.