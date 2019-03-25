Being honest about his new reality. Justin Bieber is taking his mental health seriously, even if that means being truthful about his lack of desire to hit the road and go on tour again.

The “Sorry” crooner, 25, took to Instagram on Monday, March 25, to explain to fans in a lengthy, emotional post why he had made the decision to focus on himself instead of music after he “read a lot of messages” from followers about his upcoming plans for an album.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” Bieber wrote. “You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.” (He revealed in a February 2019 interview with Vogue that he became “really depressed” while on tour in 2017.)

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber continued with a nod to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.” An insider told Us Weekly in January that “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom” and the two “are excited about the next chapter of their lives together.”

However, just because the Canadian-born singer won’t be performing on tour anytime soon, doesn’t mean he’s completely pulled the plug on his music career. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP,” Bieber noted before giving himself a pat on the back for some of the qualities about himself he admires. “My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable [God’s] love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.”

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Bieber “is not in rehab,” but he’s “going to several doctors” to work through personal struggles.

“He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything,” the source explained. “He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Another source noted that Baldwin, 22 — who wed Bieber in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — has been “so supportive of him throughout this process.”

More recently, Bieber took to Instagram to ask his more than 106 million followers to “pray” for him as he faces his problems “head on,” noting that he’s “been struggling a lot” and “feeling super disconnected and weird.”

