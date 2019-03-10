Justin Bieber Asks for ‘Prayers’ as He’s Been Struggling a Lot Lately

Justin Bieber is asking for the support of his fans as he navigates a difficult time in his life. The “Never Say Never” singer shared an emotional message via Instagram on Saturday, March 9.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber, 25, began the post. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

The “Purpose” crooner went on to add that “God is faithful and ur prayers really work” before thanking followers in advance, and concluded by saying he’s been “facing my stuff head on.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Bieber is “going to several doctors” as he deals with personal struggles. The insider clarified that he’s “not in rehab.”

The source added: “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

However, Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, has been a pillar of constant support as her husband works on bettering himself.

“Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” a source recently told Us of the couple’s commitment to each other. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

The insider also noted that Bieber “overall has improved a lot, especially since being with Hailey,” whom he married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Though he “has trouble trusting those around him and has backed away from certain friends because he’s afraid people are using him,” according to the source.

The Canada-born singer opened up about past troubles in his joint Vogue interview with Baldwin, 22, earlier this year, revealing he once had a “legitimate problem” with sex and Xanax.

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” Bieber said. “My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me, that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it.”

He also admitted that during the time he was engaging in reckless behavior, his “security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.” Bieber underwent an “informal detox” in 2014, and told Vogue he “hasn’t touched a drug since.

