



Taking their time! Justin Bieber admitted that he and Hailey Baldwin don’t have any immediate plans to have kids.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer, 25, captioned a Wednesday, July 10, Instagram post. “One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld.”

The model, 22, commented, “Always have the most fun with you.”

In the social media upload, the Grammy winner looked away from the camera while holding a drink, while his wife smiled in a leather jacket, white tank top and Minnie Mouse ears.

Bieber gushed about Baldwin on Tuesday, July 9, as well, sharing a selfie of his wife sleeping on his chest. “My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” he wrote.

The “Love Yourself” singer’s social media shout-outs come one year after he proposed to the Arizona native while the pair vacationed in the Bahamas.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram on the anniversary of their engagement. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2018, and the bride opened up about their marriage in an episode of Kendall Jenner’s Zaza World Apple radio show five months later.

“It’s definitely scary to be this young and be married,” she said in February. “I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don’t think about that until you get married. And then you’re like, OK, this is really, like, this is forever. Meaning, like, there is no end.”

The Drop the Mic host added, “It’s a scary thing, but it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years. So, that’s the best part about it. Like, I feel like he’s my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now.”

