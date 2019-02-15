Getting real. Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) admitted that getting married to Justin Bieber at such a young age is a daunting prospect.

‘It’s definitely scary to be this young and be married,” she said during an appearance on episode four of Kendall Jenner’s Zaza World Apple radio show on Thursday, February 14. “I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don’t think about that until you get married. And then you’re like, OK, this is really, like, this is forever. Meaning, like, there is no end.”

For the model, 22, it’s been a particularly strange adjustment due to her lack of dating experience. ‘[I’m] somebody who was never really in any serious relationships. Going from there to that, to that, to married.”

She continued: “I’ve always been so independent. So for me, trying to cohabitate with someone and learn how to, like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It’s so different. When you’re single you literally don’t have to think about anything else. You think about your family, because it’s your family. And you know, you love them. You think about your parents, siblings, whatever … But I think that’s also what it’s like when you’re in a serious relationship … You have to consider another person.”

Still, Hailey, concedes that marriage has its perks. “It’s a scary thing, but it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years. So, that’s the best part about it. Like, I feel like he’s my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now.”

The Calvin Klein face concluded, “I think when you’re with somebody all the time and you’ve been in a long term relationship, the only thing that changes is you’ve just made a commitment. To, like, have to work things out … And it feels great. … [The] most certainty you can have in a relationship is marriage.’

Two days prior, the music video vixen voiced a similar sentiment to Bustle, telling the website that being a wife “took some getting used to, for sure. It’s definitely strange. It takes adjusting.”

Hailey also told show hosts Jenner, 23, and ASAP Ferg on Thursday that she and the musician are still dealing with issues that have happened in the past. “Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” she said.

The Grammy winner, 24, previously admitted in Vogue‘s March cover story that he has some demons in his closet. “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” he said. “Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

A source told Us Weekly in February that the Drop the Mic host has been the “Baby” singer’s rock throughout his struggles. “They don’t have problems — it’s Justin who does,” the insider told Us. “He has anxiety and a lot of big issues that make it difficult for him to function on a daily basis. And he’s so reliant on Hailey.”

Hailey said her “I dos” to Justin in a New York City courthouse three months after they rekindled their romance in June. The pair previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

