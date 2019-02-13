From Baldwin to Bieber. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opened up about the decision-making process behind changing her last name after her wedding to husband Justin Bieber in September 2018.

“It took some getting used to, for sure,” the model, 22, told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, February 12. “It’s definitely strange. It takes adjusting.”

Hailey hesitated to drop the moniker passed down to her by her father, Stephen Baldwin. “I’m very proud of my family name,” she noted. “I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good. Everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’”

The Drop the Mic cohost and the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. She officially switched her name to “Hailey Bieber” on Instagram two months later.

Hailey recalled her now-husband’s proposal during a “73 Questions” interview published earlier this month. “We were on a trip to the Bahamas and were alone in a house, just the two of us,” she recounted. “It was very special.” She also called the engagement, which happened in July 2018, the “biggest surprise [she’s] ever had.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Justin is “going to several doctors” to treat personal issues. “He’s not in rehab,” a source told Us. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

The Grammy winner shared in the couple’s March cover story for Vogue that he completed an “informal detox” in 2014 after using Xanax to cope. “I grieved very intensely over the whole situation,” Hailey told the magazine. “I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him. To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes — I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

