So sweet! Hailey Baldwin remembers all the intimate details of the moment when her now-husband, Justin Bieber, proposed.

“We were on a trip to the Bahamas and were alone in a house, just the two of us,” the model, 22, told Vogue in a “73 Questions” interview published on Friday, February 8. “It was very special.” Baldwin was also asked to recall the “biggest surprise [she’s] ever had,” to which she assuredly replied, “Getting engaged.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement in July 2018. At the time, TMZ reported that the “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, popped the question in front of a crowd at a Bahamian resort. He allegedly had his security team tell guests to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.” The pair quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse wedding two months later.

The duo dated from 2015 to 2016 and Us broke the news in June 2018 that they had started hooking up again. While Bieber and Baldwin are legally married, they are still planning to have a traditional ceremony so they can celebrate with their family and friends.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source told Us last month. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

As for the details of the special day? The Arizona native remained tight-lipped and only told Vogue that her dress is “kind of like an off-white color.”

Baldwin opened up being married to the Canadian crooner in a joint interview in the March 2019 issue of Vogue. “The thing is, marriage is very hard; it’s really effing hard,” she confessed. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

She continued: “We’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

