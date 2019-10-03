



An intimate celebration. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) wedding was on the smaller side for a reason, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the insider says. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that.”

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, said “I do” for the second time in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. They initially wed in a New York City courthouse in September of last year.

Though Justin and Hailey’s South Carolina ceremony was a smaller affair, a source noted to Us that only “core family and friends” were present for the big day. Celebrity attendees included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Scooter Braun, Jaden Smith and Joan Smalls.

Justin’s first-ever girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles, was also in attendance. She had a short lived relationship with the artist beginning in 2008, but it ended due to the Grammy winner’s busy schedule.

After the intimate ceremony, the “Sorry” crooner posted sweet black and white shots with the model to Instagram. Justin kissed Hailey in the first post, and he flashed grills on his teeth in the update that followed.

“Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber,” he wrote on Wednesday, October 2.

A source told Us that the couple are in a good place following their second nuptials. “Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the insider said.

“It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things,” the source continued. “They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Selena Gomez, Justin’s on-and-off ex-girlfriend, is also in a healthier mindset as the “I Don’t Care” vocalist has taken the next step with Hailey. A source told Us that Gomez, 27, is “in a good place.”

“She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed,” the insider added.

