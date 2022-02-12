Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline

Finding love in the studio! After Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun collaborated on a single, fans quickly picked up on the chemistry between the musicians.

In December 2020, Lavigne teased that she was working on a new album that would include Mod Sun, Travis Barker and more. One month later, Lavigne and Mod Sun released the song “Flames,” which appeared on the rapper’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were “seeing each other” after forming a connection through music. Mod Sun later revealed that they were introduced through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

“We linked up through just talking about music,” the Minnesota native told Metro in February 2021, noting how starstruck he was when the Grammy Award nominee showed interest in his work. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on,’”

Although Mod Sun was initially nervous to ask Lavigne to work with him, the “Complicated” performer ended up as the only collaboration on the album.

“All of a sudden she comes through and I understood the song better after she sang it. I understood why this is a great song. Sometimes as an artist you don’t really know,” Mod Sun added. “It’s really hard to be, like, ‘This is the song that’s gonna make it, or this is the song that’s gonna blow up,’ You might think in your head that you have the idea of what’s gonna work every time, but most of the time you have no idea what you’re making when you’re making it.”

The Canada native, for her part, admitted that she tried to resist her connection with Mod Sun when they first met because of her past relationships. Lavigne was previously married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She was also married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

“Honestly, I really believed in love. And then I went through the wringer with it,” she told Nylon in December 2021. “Then I finally got back up on my feet and had a relationship just to get f–ked over again. I was just like, ‘I can’t believe that I’ve been hurt or mistreated by this many people. I need a break from relationships.”

Lavigne wasn’t looking for love when she started to grow closer to her now-boyfriend.

“I feel like I’ve had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I’m f–king sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.’ So I bought a house, and I wasn’t waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, ‘I’m doing this for me now. I’m the only person, I’m the only one I can rely on,'” she added, noting that she originally put in the “most” effort to not act on her feelings for Mod Sun.

Scroll on to relive the romance between Lavigne and Mod Sun: