Our Picks: The Best Watches for Women Under $200

Some people see watches as ancient relics. Sure, we get it — when it comes to finding out the time in the 21st century, most of us can just look at our phones or a nearby screen. But watches are more than just time-tellers. They’re tried-and-true fashion accessories as well. A watch can instantly level up a look, and when you get into smartwatches, they’re just about unstoppable!

There are so many different styles of watches out there with different types of faces and straps. Go leather, gold, minimal, oversized, etc. You get the idea. Once you find The One, you’ll never want to take it off. In fact, you’ll likely want to add many others just like it to your growing collection. The only issue? Watches can be incredible expensive. In extreme cases, a timepiece from famed brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe can set you back over six figures! Now, that’s simply not an option for most of Us, which is why we’ve picked out 10 of our favorites from across the internet with all different styles — all for under $200. You won’t believe how many steals and deals are out there — you just need to know where to look!

How We Picked the Best Watches Under $200:

We searched the sale sections of our favorite designer brands for luxury watches at low prices. This is always a smart way to shop, but it’s especially beneficial in the timepiece department.

We considered various colors of metals and materials. Naturally, this is a key factor in the price of a watch.

We considered quality versus cost and how/why it mattered (or didn’t).

We considered smart, fashion and hybrid styles of watches. While you may dismiss smartwatches as too tech-focused, we’ve found stylish options that will surely suit your sense of style.

We searched the stores and brands we know shoppers love and trust.

10 of the Best Watches for Women, All Under $200

Best luxury designer watch for under $200: Michael Kors Bradshaw Rose Gold-Tone and Acetate Watch

This designer watch was originally creeping up toward $300, but now it’s under $170. Michael Kors watches have surged in popularity in recent years — and for good reason. Their aesthetic is similar to brands like Rolex and Tag Heuer, and they don’t skimp in the quality department. Don’t miss out on the amazing sale price!

Get the Bradshaw Rose Gold-Tone and Acetate Watch (originally $275) for just $169 at Michael Kors!

Best stylish, bracelet-style watch for under $200: DKNY Women’s Crosswalk Stainless Steel Bangle Bracelet Watch

The fine lines of this DKNY watch offer up a bangle look that’s more reminiscent of a fashion bracelet rather than a typical watch. The slim silhouette is so elegant, and serves up major ’80s vibes. Chic!

Get the DKNY Women’s Crosswalk Stainless Steel Bangle Bracelet Watch for just $115 at Macy’s!

Best hybrid smartwatch for under $200: Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Blush Silicone

This highly-reviewed hybrid watch has a classic look, but features some essential smart capabilities — such as an activity tracker, text message notifications, calendar alerts and more! See? We told you that smartwatches can be fashion-forward.

Get the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Blush Silicone for just $195 at Fossil!

Best watch on Amazon for under $200: Emporio Armani Gianni T Bar

Ringing in at under $100, this Emporio Armani match is a bafflingly-good find. With a leather strap and a mother-of-pearl dial, it screams pure luxury. Use it to elevate any outfit!

Get the Emporio Armani Gianni T Bar for just $99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best unique watch for under $200: Tory Burch Evil Eye Bangle Watch

Evil eye designs are made to protect you from evil…but they clearly just look really, really cool too. This watch is a statement-maker and a conversation-starter. Leave it to Tory Burch to create such an effortlessly glamorous piece!

Get the Tory Burch Evil Eye Bangle Watch for just $195 at Nordstrom!

Best fancy dress watch for under $200: Fossil Lyric Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

With a golden, stainless steel mesh band, sparkling stone details and even small details like roman numerals, this watch will be a fantastic choice for a more formal, dressy occasion. It reminds Us of incredibly pricey designs from brands like Cartier.

Get the Lyric Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for just $149 at Fossil!

Best watch with a leather strap for under $200: Ted Baker London Phylipa Gents Leather Strap Watch

This watch is all about “striking shine without the glitz.” It has a smooth, sleek leather strap and a textured face to catch envious stares without begging for attention!

Get the Ted Baker London Phylipa Gents Leather Strap Watch for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Best water-resistant sports watch for under $200: WISHFAN Sports Watch

This 50M waterproof watch comes in totally cute colors and is a great choice for anyone looking to sweat. And are you seeing that price? Now that’s a no-brainer purchase!

Get the WISHFAN Sports Watch for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best nostalgic, retro watch for under $200: Baby-G Women’s Analog-Digital White Resin Strap Watch

Baby-G watches were everything back in the day! Our hearts practically burst out of our chests when we saw this one. The ’80s and ’90s colors and vibes are so, so strong. This will be a go-to once springtime arrives!

Get the Baby-G Women’s Analog-Digital White Resin Strap Watch for just $120 at Macy’s!

Best Swatch watch for under $200: Swatch Transformation Quartz Watch (GE718)

How cool is this watch? Swatch has an army of devoted fans, and it’s easy to see why. The transformative face changes color when the light hits it at different angles. You won’t be able to stop staring at it. At least you’ll always know what time it is!

Get the Swatch Transformation Quartz Watch (GE718) for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

