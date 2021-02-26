Our Picks: The Best Foldable Home Exercise Bikes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re just going to state the obvious here, but sometimes it really needs to be stated — staying fit is hard! We just think that should be acknowledged, openly, more often. We already dreaded the gym (and its expensive memberships), and this past year has made it even harder. At home, however, we feel pretty limited with our workouts. We’re also not getting outside for more casual exercise the way we used to.

One form of exercise more and more people are turning to is the stationary bike. Cycling, spinning, casual pedaling — all of the above can make a major difference in your life and health. Plus, as Kim Eskola, MS, told WebMD, “A stationary bike is very easy on the joints” and is easier to use compared to other popular exercise machines and devices. The article also brings up how it can be used regardless of the outside weather, you don’t have to leave your home to use it, you can watch TV while using it and you can use it any time of day. And if you have one that folds up? You can hide/store it away with ease! That’s why we made a list of the best foldable exercise bicycles for you to check out!

3 Quick Picks:

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

How to Choose a Folding Exercise Bike — 5 Things to Consider

Where it will go in your home. Choose a designated spot for both use and storage beforehand, and make sure the exercise bike you pick is small enough fit in both!

Resistance. If you’re looking to do cycling classes or add a little more challenge to your workout, you’re going to want a bike with an easy-to-use resistance knob.

Noise. How important is it that the bike is quiet? Do you like a little noise to get you in the zone, or do you prefer to work out silently while others are sleeping?

Brand and price. How important is it that you buy a known brand? Is it worth shelling out the money, or is the logo the only difference?

Comfort. Riding an exercise bike can hurt! How much will you be sitting versus standing? Some bikes have bigger, more comfortable seats, while others have skinny, hard-as-rock seats.

10 of the Best Folding Exercise Bikes

Best lightweight exercise bike: leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

Some of even the simplest exercise bikes weigh 50+ or even 100+ pounds, but this folding one is just 38.5 pounds!

Get the leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike (originally $199) for just $190 at Amazon!

Best folding exercise bike for work: EXERPEUTIC EXERWORK 2000i Bluetooth Folding Exercise Desk Bike

This bike has an attached desk for your laptop so you can pedal away as you reply to emails and Zoom invites throughout the workday. It also comes with workout programs and a free app!

Get the EXERPEUTIC EXERWORK 2000i Bluetooth Folding Exercise Desk Bike for just $349 at Amazon!

Best quiet folding exercise bike: XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike

We took a long peek at the reviews for this bike and people rely on it for midnight rides while others are hitting the hay!

Get the XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike for just $150 at Amazon!

Best folding exercise bike for fitness tracking: ShareVgo SXB1000 Exercise Bike

If you’re super serious about upping your cycling routine but don’t want to spend a fortune on Peloton, this is the bike we recommend. It has pulse sensors and a free app that will help you log and track your activity!

Get the ShareVgo SXB1000 Exercise Bike for just $226 at Amazon!

Best comfy folding exercise bike: Exerpeutic Gold 525XLR Folding Recumbent Exercise Bike

This semi-recumbent bike not only has a large seat cushion but also a tall back rest so you can sit back comfortably while also feeling the burn!

Get the Exerpeutic Gold 525XLR Folding Recumbent Exercise Bike (originally $199) for just $178 at Amazon!

Best super affordable folding exercise bike: ProGear 225 Folding Magnetic Upright Bike

Here’s the thing: If you want a brand new, full-sized, folding exercise bike that won’t immediately fall apart, you probably will have to spend over $100. This highly-reviewed one, however, is under $120, and it would be very difficult to find a better deal for a popular bike than this!

Get the ProGear 225 Folding Magnetic Upright Bike for just $119 at Amazon!

Best under-desk folding exercise bike: Wakeman Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

For something more affordable and portable enough that you could bring it into the office, this folding under-desk bike is the way to go. It tracks calories burned too!

Get the Wakeman Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for just $33 at Amazon!

Best folding exercise bike for resistance: ECHANFIT Indoor Cycling Bike

While most exercise bikes we found had eight or possibly 10 levels of resistance, this one has 16 — plus arm training bands!

Get the ECHANFIT Indoor Cycling Bike for just $160 at Amazon!

Best minimal folding exercise bike: ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike

Stationary bikes can be a bit clunky, but this one has a more minimal X-type design with a smaller flywheel so it won’t take up too much space or mess with your decor!

Get the ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike for just $150 at Amazon!

Best folding exercise bike for seniors/rehabilitation: TABEKE Pedal Exerciser

This foldable under-desk bike was designed for both elderly seniors and for anyone who needs rehabilitation. It may help “relieve muscle fatigue, relieve joint pressure, promote blood circulation and enhance muscle strength.” A great gift for a grandparent!

Get the TABEKE Pedal Exerciser for just $38 at Amazon!

