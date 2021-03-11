First-time parents! Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby on Monday, March 8.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the model, 29, captioned her baby boy’s Thursday, March 11, Instagram debut. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

Ratajkowski debuted her baby bump in October, writing via Instagram: “Grateful and growing. Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.”

The English star went on to share a video of herself cradling her budding belly. “I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” Ratajkowski narrated at the time. “We were wondering who you will be. One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real.”

Ashley Graham commented, “I’m in love with this! So happy for you,” while Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd wrote, “Congratulationsssss love.”

The actress told Vogue that she planned to raise her little one without “forcing … gender stereotypes” on them.

“I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms,” the then-pregnant star explained. “I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

She and Bear-McClard wed in February 2018 in a courthouse wedding in New York. “Soooo I have a surprise,” the bride captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I got married today.”

When Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she was “oddly mad” that she hadn’t been invited to the ceremony, Ratajkowski replied, “You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall.”

The couple knew each other “for years” before tying the knot, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group,” the insider went on to tell Us at the time. “He wasn’t a stranger.”

The Gone Girl star was previously in a relationship with musician Jeff Magid. The former couple dated for three years, and news broke that Ratajkowski was no longer living with Magid, 43, weeks before her wedding to Bear-McClard.