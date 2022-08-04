Making amends? Following Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard‘s split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the producer is not willing to let go of his marriage just yet.

“Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together,” the insider says about the estranged couple, noting there was a “cheating incident” that led to their breakup.

According to the source, Bear-McClard, 35, had allegedly been in contact with “several women” on social media for the last two years. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern,” the insider claims.

Last month, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress, 31, and the Heaven Knows What star called it quits. At the time, the model took to social media to “like” several negative tweets about her estranged husband.

One tweet from a fan read, “Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.” Meanwhile, another commentator celebrated Ratajkowski being “finally free” from Bear-McClard.

The I Feel Pretty actress exchanged vows with Bear-McClard in February 2018, shortly after they sparked romance rumors.

A source told Us at the time that the duo had a close bond before they took the next step in their relationship. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” the insider said in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.”

Ratajkowski, for her part, also clapped back at criticism about her whirlwind romance with Bear-McClard, saying on Busy Tonight in November 2018, “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.'”

After celebrating two years of marriage, the twosome announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, was born in March 2021.

Ahead of their split, Ratajkowski opened up about the challenges she faced in her relationship with Bear-McClard.

“I am newly married to my husband when he remarks casually, ‘There are so many beautiful women in the world.’ I freeze when he says this. I know it is a perfectly acceptable and truthful thing to remark on, and yet I feel a familiar twist in my gut,” she detailed in her memoir, My Body, which was released in November 2021. “He can feel the switch; he can sense the instant tension in my body. ‘I don’t know,’ I reply. I press my face into his chest, ashamed of my reaction. ‘I don’t know why it hurts to hear you say that.’ I can tell he wants to console me, but he is confused. I want him to console me, too, but I am unsure why I need it. Why do I suddenly feel as if he doesn’t love me enough?”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

