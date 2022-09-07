Emily Ratajkowski: I'm 'Recently Single' and Considering Dating After Split

Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again.

The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. “Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love,” The Gardening Theologian said in a clip shared earlier this month.

Ratajkowski explained that while she doesn’t love the term “patriarchy,” she agrees with the point.

“I love this video because she’s making a point that [author and activist] bell hooks made, which is that under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of men ‘getting women,’ ‘getting them,’ ‘pulling them’ like they’re something to possess,” she told TikTok followers on Monday, September 5.

She continued, “I feel — as a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff — I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it. It’s like, ‘Well who’s going to get her?’ Rather than this is a reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love.”

The My Body author concluded: “That’s why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships.”

This is the first time Ratajkowski has said she’s single, nearly two months after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Bear-McClard, 35, split after almost four years of marriage.

She first sparked breakup rumors in June when she was spotted out in New York City without her wedding ring. Ratajkowski’s two-diamond ring had also been missing from her social media posts since February.

“[There was a] cheating incident,” a source told Us at the time, claiming that he had been in contact with “several women” via social media over the last two years. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

The exes share son Sylvester, 17 months, and another insider told Us that the coparents only communicate via a third party.

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” the source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Ratajkowski fueled speculation that the Uncut Gems producer cheated by “liking” a series of tweets about him allegedly being unfaithful.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” the source added.