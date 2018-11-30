Happier than ever. Margot Robbie has nothing but amazing things to say about her marriage to director Tom Ackerley in the Winter Escape issue of PORTER magazine.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow,” the actress, 28, told the magazine in an interview published on Friday, November 30. “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

The I, Tonya actress and her husband, also 28, are both incredibly busy, but they have a long-standing rule that they never go more than three weeks without seeing each other. This ensures that work will never get in the way of a successful relationship.

“Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day everyday on the phone,” Robbie explained.

As for kids, the Mary Queen of Scots star says she’s not quite ready to delve into motherhood just yet.

“No! Definitely not,” the Oscar nominee said when addressing whether she’s planning to have kids in the near future. “Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy. We already have a 2-year-old who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he’s a handful, and for the last three days I haven’t slept.”

While children aren’t in the cards for the couple right now, they definitely see their family expanding in the future.

Robbie added, “If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

The pair got married in a super-private ceremony on the Gold Coast in her native Australia in December 2016. While the nuptials were obviously super exciting, the actress didn’t find life after tying the knot to be all that different to life as a dating couple.

“My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I’m kind of living with my roommate and it’s awesome,” she told Us Weekly in October 2017. “We lived with a bunch of people and now we’re just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!