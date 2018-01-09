Nothing but admiration! Caitlin Carver opened up to Us Weekly about working with Golden Globe-nominated I, Tonya costar Margot Robbie during a star-studded event on Saturday, January 6.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays Nancy Kerrigan alongside Robbie as Harding in the new film, gushed over her at the 5th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event presented by Coca Cola in Los Angeles. “It was amazing, it’s everything you could ever dream for,” she said of the 27-year-old Australian actress’ nomination.

“She’s the nicest person, the most talented person, she’s such a doll, such a gem,” she said. “I’m really honored to have been a part of a movie that she produced and starred in.”

Though the film is focused on the rivalry between the Olympian ice skaters, Carver dished to Us about their on-set fun. “We had one scene, there’s a party scene in the movie where we had to shot-gun a beer, and they have fake, prop, beers that are just water,” she said. “One of them we opened, and we’re shot-gunning, and it ended up being this red liquid that just started going everywhere. It went all over our ice skates, our white, beautiful ice skates. It was pretty funny.“

The Paper Towns star also opened up about her excitement for the 2018 Winter Olympics. “I’m very excited … I don’t know a whole lot about [the skaters] personally, but I always root for Team USA, I know that much!”

Robbie was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for the leading role of Tonya Harding. The award, however, went to Saoirse Ronan for her role in Lady Bird.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

