A new romance. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, Us Weekly confirms.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively tells Us, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Both ended relationships over the summer. Davidson, 28, split from Kim Kardashian in August after 10 months of dating. Ratajkowski, 31, split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September amid rumors of the producer’s infidelity. The exes share son Sylvester, 20 months.

Sparks started flying when mutual friends set up the model and the comic. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source exclusively reveals to Us.

Ratajkowski has been enjoying dating amid her divorce. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last month. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Dating has been a new experience for the My Body author. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” the Gone Girl actress said of starting relationships before her marriage. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

Prior to getting close to the Saturday Night Live alum, Ratajkowski was spotted getting cozy with Brad Pitt.

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us in September of the Bullet Train star, 58, and the iCarly alum, adding that both were “excited to see where things go.”

The King of Staten Island star, meanwhile, has been keeping a low profile since his split from Kardashian, 42 focusing on his career and trauma therapy. Davidson decided to seek treatment in large part due to violent posts shared by Kanye West over the course of his relationship with the Skims founder.

Prior to Ratajkowski and Davidson starting to see each other, Howard Stern suggested the pair should give romance a shot. “Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin