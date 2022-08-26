Putting himself first. Pete Davidson is focusing on his next chapter following his split with Kim Kardashian — and work is at the top of the list.

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL.”

The Good Mourning actor, 28, and Kardashian, 41, called it quits earlier this month after less than a year of dating. The twosome first sparked speculation of romance in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. During one sketch, the pair portrayed Jasmine and Aladdin shared a sweet kiss on a magic carpet ride.

While an insider told Us earlier this month that the two “remain friends,” Davidson is doing his best to look toward the future, including shooting the movie Wizards! in Australia and the recent release of Bodies Bodies Bodies.

“He has a hugely ambitious streak,” the source explains. “Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future.”

Prior to his relationship with Kardashian, Davidson has been one half of a variety of high-profile relationships, getting engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 a few weeks after confirming their romance. He also dated Margaret Qualley in 2019 and Phoebe Dynevor in 2021.

“Pete’s charming guy with bags of confidence and humor, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener,” the source tells Us of the comedian’s prowess.“It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies.”

Davidson has been vocal about his hopes for marriage and fatherhood, telling Kevin Hart during a July episode of Heart to Hart, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

The Meet Cute star, who is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has been open about his struggles with mental health. In December 2018, Davidson admitted that his well-being was affected by his split from Grande, 29.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he wrote via an Instagram post at the time. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

One year later, Davidson admitted that part of his desire to be a dad is the hope it will give him purpose to stick around. “I would love to be a dad, ‘cause I feel like it’s the one [thing] that would keep me here,” Davidson told Paper the magazine’s December 2019 cover story. “Everybody that I talk to that’s had a kid and who used to be depressed says it just alters this part of your brain.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255