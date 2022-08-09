Breaking up is hard to do. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split has been tough on the two, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” the source explains.

However, while Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, are understandably down about calling it quits, the insider tells Us that the two “remain friends” and have nothing but “respect” for each other.

The comedian, for his part, is doing his best to move on by concentrating on what the future holds, including shooting the movie Wizards! in Australia and the recent release of Bodies Bodies Bodies. “Pete is focusing on filming and his career, the source says.

On Friday, August 5, multiple sources confirmed told Us that the former couple had called it quits after less than a year of dating. “They amicably split this week,” one insider revealed.

The KKW Beauty founder and the Big Time Adolescence star first sparked speculation of romance in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. During one sketch, the pair, who portrayed Jasmine and Aladdin, shared a sweet kiss on a magic carpet ride.

In March, the Hulu personality and New York native made their relationship Instagram official. Two months later, the two made headlines after their back-to-back red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents dinner, followed by the 2022 Met Gala less than a week later.

While the decision to go public with their romance garnered plenty of attention, the Meet Cute star told Kevin Hart that he was “fine” with people’s interest during a July episode of Heart to Hart. “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever,” he told the Jumanji star, 43.

Davidson went on to say that he hopes for marriage and fatherhood in the future. “[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he explained. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

The SNL alum, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has been open about his past struggles with mental health. In December 2018, the Good Mourning actor admitted that he had been impacted by his split from then-fiancée Ariana Grande.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he wrote via an Instagram post at the time. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

One year later, Davidson admitted that part of his desire to be a dad is the hope it will give him purpose to stick around. “I would love to be a dad, ‘cause I feel like it’s the one [thing] that would keep me here,” Davidson told Paper for the magazine’s December 2019 cover story. “Everybody that I talk to that’s had a kid and who used to be depressed says it just alters this part of your brain.”

In April, a source told Us that Kim — who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex Kanye West — “loves how great Pete is with the kids,” while a second insider noted that Davidson had “bonded with” with her “entire family.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!