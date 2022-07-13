Parenting mode activated! Pete Davidson can’t wait to become be a dad, despite having a hard childhood.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” the 28-year-old comedian told Kevin Hart during a preview for season 2 of Peacock’s Hart to Heart. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

The Saturday Night Live alum continued: “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter.”

Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, explained that he is now focused on getting ready for parenthood.

“That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier,” he explained.

While the King of Staten Island star is close with his mom, Amy, and sister, Casey, he confessed that the death of his father, Scott, on September 11, 2001, hit him hard.

“My childhood was not great. Dad passed early,” Davidson told Hart, 43, noting that once his firefighter father died, he was left with a single mom and a young sister, who was only about a toddler. “[I] just did not handle it great. It was just a f—king nightmare.”

Despite his hardships early on, the Dirt actor revealed that his family “was great the whole time” and “super supportive” of his career aspirations.

Davidson has been practicing his parenting skills since he started dating Kardashian, 41, in fall of 2021. The couple got close after the Skims founder hosted SNL in October of that year and by early 2022, the stand-up had been introduced to her four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Another insider told Us that Davidson had “bonded with” his girlfriend’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, as well as her “entire family.”

Last month, a third source told Us that as Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship “continues to grow,” the couple have become very “secure” in their bond. Their strong dynamic has recently led to the pair talking about “future plans and moving in together,” per the insider.

Season 2 of Hart to Heart premieres on Peacock Thursday, July 16.

