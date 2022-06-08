Overshare alert! Kim Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her sex life — and she doesn’t seem like she plans to censor herself anytime soon.

“I have to be in a relationship in order to be intimate,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Complex in February 2007. “I’m not the one-night-stand kind of girl. Despite the rumors.”

That same year, a sex tape surfaced involving Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J. The footage was shot four years prior while the duo was still an item. In November 2018, the KKW Beauty founder revealed what her state of mind was when she made the infamous film, attributing the decision to a drug-induced night.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said during an episode of the E! reality series, referring to her short-lived marriage to Damon Thomas, which ended in 2003 after three years. “I did ecstasy once and I got married.”

She then confessed: “I did [ecstasy] again, I made a sex tape.” Kardashian and Ray J split in 2006 after three years together.

The Skims founder continued to reveal details about her love life through the years, especially while she was married to Kanye West. Kardashian, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with the rapper, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“My twerking skills are for the bedroom. Not the club,” Kardashian joked during a 2014 episode of KUWTK. The following year, she got real about how often she and West were having sex while trying to have baby No. 2.

The now mother of four explained during a 2015 episode of her family’s show that while she was working one day, she called the “Jesus Walks” musician to join her for a quickie. “I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I made him come to my photo shoot,” Kardashian explained at the time.

The Kardashians star addressed the tryst during a confessional, saying, “You know what, I don’t feel bad about that for one second. You gotta get it in where you can get it in.”

In April 2016, the TV personality shared during a Q&A that she had been intimate on a private plane, seemingly confirming that she and West had no problems with sex in crazy places. She pointed to a “public movie theater” as the wildest location the duo had gotten it on.

Following her split from West, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson in fall 2021 and her sex life has only gotten hotter.

“I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” the former E! star said during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

She then hinted that she and Davidson had hit a stride in the bedroom, adding, “When I turned 40 everyone said it is the best sex of your life,” teasing that people aren’t wrong.

Scroll down to see Kardashian’s most explosive sex life comments: