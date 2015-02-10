Too much information. Kim Kardashian not only bared her famous assets in all their glory in Love magazine, but she also admitted a few facts about herself you probably could’ve lived without knowing.

For one? She likes it “from the back” when it comes to sex — and, ahem, there’s no such thing as being “too big.” Kardashian also complained that she’s sick of people crediting her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J for making her famous.

“Maybe that’s how some people heard about me but I didn’t launch my career off of that,” she told the mag, in which she poses completely nude and full frontal in various shots. “That was 12 years ago, no 13 years ago now, so I just try to move on and put it in the past because I think that everyone in life does things they’re not proud of but you can’t sit and dwell on them forever.”

Sex tape aside, she’s also just tired of people asking about her celebrity in general. “When someone asks me, ‘What do you do?’ under my breath I want to say, ‘Ask my f—king bank account what I do.’ But I would never say that to someone’s face,” she admitted.

Kanye West’s wife actually credits herself — and her extended family — as an employer. “We’ve had more episodes than I Love Lucy!” she said of the family’s E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And I’m proud that we give so many people jobs. Like, our lighting guy handing me a key chain last season and said, ‘I just want to thank you — I’ve worked for you guys for eight seasons and you helped me buy a house.’ So I get a little bit frustrated at people not understanding. Like when they ask, ‘What do you do?’ I mean, what an uneducated question! And I just want to help change the perception that being on a reality show is such a negative thing.”

Other things we learned about the reality star that we won’t be able to unread?

“I always pee all over my Spanx, it’s a disaster,” she said. “They aren’t crotchless enough!” But it’s her sister Kourtney Kardashian who is the chief urinator of the fam. Kim revealed that her older sister once peed behind a curtain at the Delano Hotel in Miami, Fla. “They will probably never let us stay there again,” she added.

She’s also “obsessed with murders and dead bodies” and loves being naked. “I like nudity,” she said, adding that her hubby encourages it, too. “Kanye always says, ‘Dress sexier.’ He’s always encouraging.”

One thing that her rapper love doesn’t approve of, however? Glitter. “I was obsessed with glitter, rhinestone heels and the kind of clothes that I now laugh at, and he threw them all out. I said, ‘Well I’m going to save them for my daughter one day.’ And he said, ‘Well if it’s going to our daughter, she never going to wear those!'”

And despite her globally famous figure, she claims to be jealous of younger half-sister Kendall Jenner’s body. “You always want what you can’t have,” she said of the 19-year-old model’s slender frame. “I’d love to swap bodies with Kendall for just a week, just to look from that little bit higher up and fit into everything perfectly.”

