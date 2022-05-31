Just like their romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s couple style is heating up! The lovebirds are making their affection known with fashionable moments on and off the red carpet.

In what appears to be an attempt to claim the title as chicest couple, the comedian ditched his brunette tresses for platinum ones to match his lady’s bleach blonde ‘do. In May 2022, Davidson was seen outside Kardashian’s Calabasas office wearing a shower cap covering his newly dyed hair. Kardashian was close by, letting her silvery mane flow in the wind as she posed in Skims for a photo shoot.

Days earlier, Davidson showed off his fresh look in a series of videos the Selfish author shared on her Instagram Story. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other, rocking coordinated black ensembles while sharing a smooch for the camera. The Kardashians star and actor put their blonde makeovers on display again as they were spotted in casual, but parallel ensembles while arriving in London. The mom of four opted for a Balenciaga hoodie and pantaboots while the New York native wore a padded black jacket and dark jeans.

The couple’s matching hair comes after Kardashian first unveiled her blonde look at the 2022 Met Gala. That night, the KKW Beauty founder stepped onto the famous steps in Marilyn Monroe‘s crystal-adorned Jean Louis dress — the same look the late star wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President ” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Davidson sported a class black and white suite by Dior and added a custom, diamond-encrusted lapel pin from Or & Elle, which perfectly complemented Kardashian’s glittering ensemble.

A month prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the King of Staten Island star made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. For the big day, Kardashian wore a sparkling gown from Balenciaga and Davidson opted for a black suit, sunglasses and Vans. The stand-up star suited up again to accompany the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model at the premiere event for Hulu’s The Kardashians. Davidson looked California-cool in a T-shirt, blazer and trousers as Kardashian wore a skin-tight, metallic bustier dress.

Off-duty style, however, seems to be the couple’s happy place. While Kardashian always enjoys a glammed-up moment, she’s basking in the easygoingness of their relationship.

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just run errands. I’m having so much fun,” Kardashian told Hoda Kotb in an April 2022 interview.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in October 2021 following the People’s Choice Award winner’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Their romance came after Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February of last year. Together, Kardashian and West are parents to daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Keep scrolling for more fashion moments from Kardashian and Davidson!