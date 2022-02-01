It’s Official! Kim Kardashian Is the New Face of Balenciaga

About time! After stepping out in Balenciaga ensemble after Balenciaga ensemble, Kim Kardashian was “finally” tapped by creative director Demna Gvasalia to star in the brand’s latest campaign.

The 41-year-old Skims founder had the photo shoot go down in her home, posing for photos in her foyer and living room. The best part? The campaign shined a light on Kardashian’s famous selfie skills.

Not only is the main image a meta photo of the KKW Fragrance founder snapping a selfie on her couch, but a short video shared on the brand’s Instagram page shows Kardashian looking in the mini heart-shaped mirror of her lime green bag.

For the photo shoot, Kardashian modeled a handful of items from the collection including a leopard-print coat, a black body con dress and studded booties.

Handbags also took center stage, as the star carried the Cagole handbag in both lime green and black. But her purses had a special touch: Demna had the mirror engraved with her initials.

Kardashian is naturally thrilled about her latest modeling gig and took to Instagram to share her appreciation. “Thank you @balenciaga @demna always!!!!” she captioned her post.

Fans stormed the comments section, issuing their congratulations. “Yessss,” Kardashian’s friend Simon Huck wrote, while La La Anthony said, “There it is!!!!”

The mom of four also took to Instagram Stories to share a handful of collages featuring her Balenciaga looks from the past few months. Not only did the star wear the designer exclusively during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, but she also wore the label to the Met Gala.

For the September 2021 event, Kardashian was draped head to toe in black fabric, including a ski mask that covered her face. The dramatic ensemble made headlines, sparked Halloween costumes galore and is hands-down one of her most iconic looks to date.

Many however were confused how the all-black outfit tied into the year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The beauty boss set the record straight days after the event, explaining that there’s nothing “more American” than a “T-shirt head to toe.”

Kardashian may have a close relationship with the fashion house, but does her ex Kanye West. The 44-year-old rapper recently teamed up with Demna for the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, which will launch in June 2022.

“It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times,” the Donda singer told Vogue.