Where it all began! Kim Kardashian made rare comments about boyfriend Pete Davidson — and the reality star hinted that her relationship has come with unexpected perks.

“I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” Kim, 41, told her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian during a new episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, June 2. “When I turned 40 everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

While reflecting on other people’s advice, Kim teased that they weren’t wrong about her having better sex. The TV personality’s comments came after viewers were offered a glimpse at her new romance on the Hulu series.

Kim and Pete, 28, originally started dating after working together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their blossoming connection marked Kim’s first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. In February 2021, the aspiring attorney filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Amid her split from the rapper, Kim reflected on making an effort to put herself first again.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she shared with Vogue in February. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

At the time, the beauty mogul noted that she was looking forward to the next chapter of her life. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she added. “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

On Thursday, Kim elaborated on her decision to keep her romance with Pete more low-key. “Honestly, I just feel like I want to really make sure and not just be like, ‘Oh my God, I met someone’ and start talking about it on a show. Then if we weren’t talking months later, I would be like an idiot or a whore,” she joked to the cameras.

Kim’s sisters also weighed in on the influence the New York native has had on her. According to Khloé, 37, “Kim is so happy and just seems so much lighter. It is like a breath of fresh air.” Kourtney, 43, however, had a different appreciation for the former SNL star, adding, “I have definitely noticed that Kim is happier. She is so much nicer now. Thank you, Pete! I am so into this new Kim.”

Scroll down for everything Kim revealed about her romance with Pete: